Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 2.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

