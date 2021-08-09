Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 3.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,485,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,116,000 after buying an additional 124,637 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

