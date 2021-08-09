Salem Capital Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.33 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $315.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
