salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 210,713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $319,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $250.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

