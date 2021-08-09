Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

