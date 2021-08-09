Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

