Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,584.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

