Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Remark were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MARK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Remark by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

