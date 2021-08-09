Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,440 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after buying an additional 374,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

