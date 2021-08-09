Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 500 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 272,598 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 148,848 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.80 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

