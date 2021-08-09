Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFM stock traded up $13.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.88. 3,656,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.30 and a 52 week high of $196.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

