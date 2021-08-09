Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Hits New 52-Week High at $931.00

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 931 ($12.16) and last traded at GBX 916 ($11.97), with a volume of 6239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($11.99).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital upped their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 831.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 53.68.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.