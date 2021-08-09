Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $223.60 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 1.84% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $223,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

