Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $7.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

