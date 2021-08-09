Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 1,191,548 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,548 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $166,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 93,683 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

