Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN opened at $192.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.