Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $29.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several analysts recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $296.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

