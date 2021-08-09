Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of SRPT opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

