Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 186 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,831. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.