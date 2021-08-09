Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $17.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 81,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.77. 99,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,093. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

