Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,300. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

