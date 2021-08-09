Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 7,826 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 334,388 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,194,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,059. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68.

