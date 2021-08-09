Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $329.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

