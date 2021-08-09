Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 8,190 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.07 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

