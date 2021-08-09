Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 27,606 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.