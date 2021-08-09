Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,926 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

