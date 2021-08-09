Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09.

