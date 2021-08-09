Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $369.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

