Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,268 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after buying an additional 859,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,340,000 after buying an additional 339,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

