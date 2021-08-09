Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $69.94. 11,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.