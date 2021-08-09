Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up to $64.04

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.04, but opened at $69.11. Scientific Games shares last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 3,769 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after buying an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

