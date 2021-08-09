ScION Tech Growth II’s (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th

ScION Tech Growth II’s (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. ScION Tech Growth II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ScION Tech Growth II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SCOBU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOBU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,422,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth approximately $12,821,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $7,753,000.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.