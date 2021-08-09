SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Up 4.5%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.93. 1,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 608,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPL. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SciPlay by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its position in SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SciPlay by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,521,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 160,804 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.