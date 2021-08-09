Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Boosted by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 2.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

