Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.32

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.