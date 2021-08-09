Senior (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 177

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

LON:SNR opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.32. The stock has a market cap of £707.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

