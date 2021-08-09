Sequans Communications’ (SQNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.