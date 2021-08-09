Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,716 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 230.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $283.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.