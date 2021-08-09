Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of MP opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

