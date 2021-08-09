Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,817 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,211,000.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.