Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $391.47 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

