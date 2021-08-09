ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $61,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $590.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.20, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

