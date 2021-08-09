Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 5,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.