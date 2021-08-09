Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.36 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.