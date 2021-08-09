Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Critical Survey

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

This table compares The Pennant Group and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.36 $15.74 million $0.77 42.40 Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.22%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.56%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Sharecare on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.