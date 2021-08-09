Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

