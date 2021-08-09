Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SHG opened at $33.97 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

