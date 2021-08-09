Shroom.Finance Hits Market Cap of $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00812170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00104620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039666 BTC.

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

