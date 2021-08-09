SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Down 5.5%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 11,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 279,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $782.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

