Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIEGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

