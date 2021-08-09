Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIEGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.
SIEGY stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
